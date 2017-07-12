Cosmo‘s Country Girls Talk Girls

When Cosmopolitan — in its August issue — asked a handful of country’s brightest stars about the state of women in the genre, they all had a lot to say. Starting with Maren Morris, who said, “We’re more than just pretty scenery at a cornfield party.”

Kelsea Ballerini weighed in, too, about what it feels like for her to be the artist in a business world.

“When you’re the creative voice in a room full of suits, it’s a powerful thing,” she said.

Martina McBride talked about how different things were for her when she was starting out at a time when women were getting what she called significant airplay on country radio. Now, she does what she can to give other young women a boost.

“I try to do whatever I can to shine a spotlight on female artists I love,” she said.

For Mickey Guyton, there is promise in the fact that women tend to stand up for women.

“We tend to be pitted against one another, but because of that, we stick together, which, to me, is so cool. We truly support each other,” Guyton said.

And Lauren Alaina — whose power anthem is Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” — feels like her country sisters just do things differently than the guys.

“People forget how important it is to hear music from a female perspective,” she said. “Women can share their stories in a way a man cannot.”