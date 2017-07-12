The When and Where of Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row

Dierks Bentley wishes the Nashville location of his Whiskey Row bar and restaurant was open already. Then again, he’s happy to be taking his time to make sure it’s all good.

At a recent No. 1 party, Bentley said he’s been working on the place for four years, because he wants the new location on Lower Broadway to be exactly the way he wants it.

“It was really unfortunate that it wasn’t open for the Stanley Cup Playoffs,” Bentley said.

“It was hard for me to know that it was right there, and to know that it’s not open. Not even money-wise, but because it was the CMA Music Fest, the hockey. … Why are we not open?

“We’re really just trying to take our time to make sure we got it done right and make it a place that’s not just selling beer and getting people in and out.”

Bentley explained his vision for the place that will expand his chain outside of Arizona.

“It’s where the Eric Church and Miranda Lambert fans go when those guys aren’t in town,” he said. “That’s where those younger fans go to hang out, because they like that younger sound of country.”

His love of Lower Broadway, he said, will be an obvious theme. And he hopes it will be a place with a vibe all its own.

“If you want to go to Layla’s, you go to Layla’s. And if you want to go to Legends, you go to Legends. If you want to go to Whiskey Row, it’ll offer something a little unique,” he said.

According to the website, this Whiskey Row is set to open in September.