Tim McGraw’s Reason for Rotating Opening Acts

Just when you think you’re getting to know a tour, everything changes.

That’s how it feels when you look at the artist lineups for the ongoing Tim McGraw and Faith Hill shows. Which is exactly how McGraw and Hill wanted it.

“We wanted somebody different every weekend, because it kept it fresh for us as much as anything, but you want people who have inspired you along the way somehow,” McGraw said in a recent radio interview.

So how have they chosen which artists will come out on the road with them?

“Somebody who’s got a song that registered with you, or somebody who wrote a song for us, or somebody who meant something to us,” he explained. Even if that means that once in a while, it’s an artist that wasn’t even on their radar.

“A couple of the acts we never heard of, and then somebody threw an idea at us and we go back and listen to them and we really fell in love with what they did. I think it’s some fresh energy every weekend, which is what’s really cool for this tour, for us as well.”

Next up on the tour is a handful of summer dates with Rachel Platten opening, then a few with Rhiannon Giddens (who portrays Hallie on CMT’s Nashville) and then shows opening with Devin Dawson, Andra Day, Maggie Rose, Natalie Hemby, Ben Rector, Brent Cobb and Eric Paslay. Once the fall leg of tour stops arrives, there will be a brand new set of rotating openers to keep things fresh.