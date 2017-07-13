And More Advice for Her 20-Something Self

Martina McBride: How to Identify the A-Holes

If Martina McBride could send a letter back about 30 years, she’d have some pretty solid advice for her 20-something self.

Cosmopolitan magazine recently asked the 50-year-old country singer what she’d say to the younger version of herself, and McBride had a list of five lessons she’d share. No. 2 is my favorite, but the rest of them are very important in their own way.

No matter how old you are now, these are some wise words to live by.

1. “It’s OK to say no, and you don’t always have to explain why.”

2. “If you meet three assholes before noon, there’s a good chance you’re the asshole.”

3. “Your 20s are for figuring out what you want to do as well as what you don’t.”

4. “Don’t be afraid of having no money and feeling like you’re never going to make it.”

5. “You’re stronger than you think you are.”