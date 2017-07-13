Billy Ray Cyrus Crashes Demi Lovato’s House Party

On Tuesday (July 11) in Boston, Demi Lovato launched her seven-city “Houseparty” tour to promote her newest single “Sorry Not Sorry.”

The run has her staging surprise shows in private homes and other intimate settings nationwide, and opening night kicked off in the living room of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Barbara Mandrell’s former home, the Fontanel, hosted surprise guest Billy Ray Cyrus and 200 Lovato fans for night two of the tour.

Rocking a wide-brimmed, pinched front Western hat, the star of CMT’s Still the King surprised the crowd with his signature hit “Achy Breaky Heart” while Lovato sang and danced alongside him.

The night marked a mini-reunion for the former Disney stars. Cyrus played Doc on Hannah Montana, while Lovato was on the series Sonny With a Chance.

“When I was about 15, we were neighbors, and I met him through Miley, obviously,” Lovato told the Tennessean. “I think (his cameo was) perfectly fitting for Nashville.”

The next stop on her house party tour is tonight (July 13) in Chicago. Lovato’s previous work in country includes the 2016 Brad Paisley duet, “Without a Fight.”

Season two of Still the King continues on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CMT.

