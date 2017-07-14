Video Premiere: Valerie June’s “Got Soul”

Americana goddess Valerie June is a model for patience and timing in life and music.

Her 2013 breakout Pushin’ Against a Stone left us all wanting more, but June knew better than to rush her next musical move. Instead, she entered a season of waiting, listening and nurturing, ultimately cultivating what would be her long-awaited project, The Order of Time.

After all, magic doesn’t always happen overnight. Sometimes it just needs time.

“Time is the ruler of Earth’s rhythm. … If we let it, it can be a powerful guide to turning our greatest hopes and dreams into realities,” she said.

And that’s exactly what it did with The Order of Time, which features songs carefully nurtured from a decade ago all the way to magical moments which were literally birthed overnight. And this gem of a video for “Got Soul” is an uplifting and soul-shaking ode to the many threads in June’s eclectic musical tapestry.

The deeply rooted elements of R&B, bluegrass, country, blues and folk all add up to be June’s soul, literally and figuratively speaking. Together, they represent the way June sees herself as an artist — one working without the boundaries of genres.

The stunning video, directed by Jacob Blickenstaff, is a bright and picture-perfect illumination of the song’s sentiment, complete with absolutely adorable childhood photographs of a young June. Retro pops of Technicolor hues spotlight the chanteuse’s impeccable and sparkling sense of style and flair. She’s a vision.

June is currently touring Europe, with upcoming dates in Germany, France, Italy and Switzerland. She’ll return to the states for a run of dates beginning Aug. 3 in California.

By the way, Friday’s (June 14) debut of “Got Soul” on CMT Music is part of an unprecedented partnership between Valerie June and several of Viacom’s other channels, including BET Centric and BET Soul. MTV Live and MTVU will begin featuring the video on Monday.