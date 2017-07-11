Toby Keith Taking Alternate Route With The Bus Songs

With Forbes magazine just this week listing his annual earnings at $34.5 million, Toby Keith can afford to release an album that’s not aimed directly at mainstream country radio. The arrives on Sept. 8 as The Bus Songs.

The title gets its name from Keith’s description of the offbeat songs he’s written and recorded late at night while relaxing on his tour bus. Those songs have occasionally popped up as bonus tracks on his albums, including 2003’s Shock’n Y’all and 2005’s Bullets in the Gun.

Keith recently released a video for “Wacky Tobaccy,” which includes a guest appearance by Willie Nelson on the tour bus. Keith previously paid tribute to his longtime friend by writing and performing “Weed With Willie.”

The Bus Songs features 12 tracks, including seven new songs and live versions of “Weed With Willie” and “Get Out of My Car.” The new songs include “The Size I Wear,” “Rum Is the Reason” and “Shitty Golfer.”

Keith is currently in Canada for shows Friday (July 14) in Cold Lake, Alberta, and Saturday in Crave, Saskatchewan before heading south for shows next week in Nashville and Valparaiso, Indiana.