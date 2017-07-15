Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Tweets You Might Have Missed

You can tell summer is in full swing by what the country stars share on their socials. They are out and about, and doing some pretty cool things. Carrie Underwood grooved to some late ’70s Chic, Tim McGraw found a new game in Las Vegas, Kacey Musgraves went on a pre-wedding girls trip to Dollywood, Jake Owen discovered Charlie Worsham, Brad Paisley treated his tour mates to a movie and popcorn, Brett and Edgar Eldredge made a new friend, Dierks Bentley did some team building, Maren Morris worried about her Game of Thrones game, and Justin Moore‘s little girl turned three.



What is happening? @iveychilders @bassmmmbass @mfisher1212 A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jul 15, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT

Had fun backstage before the show last night in #Vegas with the new #TimMcGrawSlot and new friends from @CaesarsEnt #LIVEatTMA A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on Jul 14, 2017 at 7:03pm PDT

Kacey Musgraves: “#COASTING into my next chapter with my fave gals at @Dollywood today #LastRideForTheBride #KaceyMusRAGE”

At @charlieworsham show and I love this guy… my fav Charlie quote of the night .. "The Shuffle used to be a big deal." — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) July 15, 2017

Late night Spider-man Homecoming showing for the tour last night! Thanks Icon Cinema Albuquerque! @iamchasebryant @lindsayell @dustinlynchmusic A post shared by Brad Paisley (@bradpaisley) on Jul 15, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT

Lily, your smile could change the world… Edgar and I loved meeting you pic.twitter.com/qizQh0K8Jy — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) July 14, 2017

Teams and shit 🇺🇸Va Beach A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley) on Jul 15, 2017 at 10:01pm PDT

My Game of Thrones watching party is going to be super basic after seeing these. #WinterIsHere https://t.co/WoGANF2eiM — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 16, 2017

Happy bday to my baby girl, Klein! Hard to believe my little "cupcake" is 3 today. Love you so much angel. pic.twitter.com/g2ZwaHD8Zi — Justin Moore (@JustinColeMoore) July 14, 2017