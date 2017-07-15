Music

Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Tweets You Might Have Missed
by 20h ago

You can tell summer is in full swing by what the country stars share on their socials. They are out and about, and doing some pretty cool things. Carrie Underwood grooved to some late ’70s Chic, Tim McGraw found a new game in Las Vegas, Kacey Musgraves went on a pre-wedding girls trip to Dollywood, Jake Owen discovered Charlie Worsham, Brad Paisley treated his tour mates to a movie and popcorn, Brett and Edgar Eldredge made a new friend, Dierks Bentley did some team building, Maren Morris worried about her Game of Thrones game, and Justin Moore‘s little girl turned three.

Carrie Underwood: “What is happening? @iveychilders @bassmmmbass @mfisher1212”

Tim McGraw: “Had fun backstage before the show last night in #Vegas with the new #TimMcGrawSlot and new friends fro m@CaesarsEnt #LIVEatTMA”

Kacey Musgraves: “#COASTING into my next chapter with my fave gals at @Dollywood today #LastRideForTheBride #KaceyMusRAGE”

Jake Owen: “At @charlieworsham show and I love this guy… my fav Charlie quote of the night .. ‘The Shuffle used to be a big deal.'”

Brad Paisley: “Late night Spider-man Homecoming showing for the tour last night! Thanks Icon Cinema Albuquerque! @iamchasebryant @lindsayell @dustinlynchmusic”

Brett Eldredge: “Lily, your smile could change the world… Edgar and I loved meeting you”

Dierks Bentley: “Teams and shit Va Beach”

Maren Morris: “My Game of Thrones watching party is going to be super basic after seeing these. #WinterIsHere”

Justin Moore: “Happy bday to my baby girl, Klein! Hard to believe my little “cupcake” is 3 today. Love you so much angel.”

