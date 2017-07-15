Luke Bryan: The Busking Dance

Before Luke Bryan‘s show at Progressive Field on Saturday night (July 15), he briefly turned a sidewalk in Cleveland into another kind of stage.

One of Bryan’s frequent co-writers — Rhett Akins — was doing some street busking, with a handwritten sign over his guitar case that said, “Hello, I am working my ass off for cash. Thank you.”

When Akins started to sing “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day,” it made Bryan want to dance. So he did. He danced right there on the sidewalk. And while there wasn’t a big crowd there to see it all go down, another one of Bryan’s co-writers Ben Hayslip was there to film it and share it on Instagram.

“This street player named Luke Brown is pretty good,” Hayslip shared. “Even got @lukebryandancin! #whoisyouh”

Akins, Hayslip and Dallas Davidson — the songwriting trio known as The Peach Pickers — wrote “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day” with Bryan for his 2015 Kill the Lights album.