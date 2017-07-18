Kenny Rogers Tribute Concert Will Feature His Final Performance With Dolly Parton

Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton will perform together onstage one last time during an Oct. 25 concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

“All In for the Gambler: Kenny Rogers’ Farewell Concert Celebration,” a one-night-only tribute, will honor the Country Music Hall of Fame member and the significant impact of his 60-year career.

Other performers will include Jamey Johnson, Alison Krauss, Little Big Town, the Flaming Lips, Elle King and Idina Menzel. Talent additions will be announced in the coming weeks.

“As I’m bringing this chapter of my career to a close, this will be an unforgettable way to celebrate with my talented friends, who I’m so grateful to have crossed paths with,” Rogers said in announcing the event. “It means so much that they would feel compelled to do this for me.

“Of course, the night would not be the same without Dolly Parton being part of it. We’ve enjoyed a special friendship for decades, and I’ll forever look back fondly on the many collaborations, performances and laughs we’ve shared as some of the most extraordinary moments of my career. I know it will be a moving experience for us standing on that stage together for one last time.”

“Kenny is like a family member to me,” Parton added. “We have been friends for over 30 years and made musical magic together. Since 1983, when we released ‘Islands in the Stream,’ everyone has had an expectation to see Kenny everywhere I go — and me with him wherever he goes. Well, I guess for many of those fans that wanted to see us together, this will be that night.”

Grammy winner Don Was will serve the music director and will lead an all-star house band for the concert special which will be taped for multi-platform distribution.

Tickets go on sale Friday (July 21) at 10 a.m. CT through Ticketmaster. A portion of the proceeds will support the T.J. Martell Foundation and the Kenny Rogers Children’s Center.

Rogers’ farewell tour continues throughout July with appearances in Nevada and California.