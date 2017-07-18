CMT Artist Discovery Offers Additional Girl Power

Check out new music from the CMT Artist Discovery initiative. This time around, the fresh sounds are from four rising females.

Maggie Baugh, “Catch Me”



Maggie Baugh may be just 17 years old, but she’s already got this love thing figured it: Make them chase you, and if they’re lucky, then you might let them catch you. “Catch Me” is the title track to her third album, which arrived earlier this year. Soon after, the singer inked a deal with Cold River Records. The Florida native’s list of accomplishments is already impressive, to say the least. She’s opened shows for Ashley Monroe, Craig Morgan and Cole Swindell, and she’s even played fiddle onstage with Charlie Daniels. There’s no stopping this girl from Boca Raton.

Abi, “Matches”



Part country, part pop with the perfect amount of edge, Abi is making her way by doing things her own way. The Midland, Texas, native has already opened for Kelly Clarkson and toured with Frankie Ballard and the Eli Young Band. She’s currently in the studio wrapping up her brand new EP, but in the meantime, check out the catchy “Matches,” a song about a spark between two people sure to cause a few flames. The video, directed by Ford Fairchild, is so hot, it’s literally on fire.

Suzi Oravec, “Long Drive Home”



Suzi Oravec’s story is inspiring one of love, loss and perseverance. After losing her mother to cancer 10 years ago, Oravec says she found the courage and felt the push to move Nashville to pursue her dreams. Now, the Cleveland native is living those dreams. In her new video for “Long Drive Home,” Oravec takes it back to a different era with a song for lovers separated by miles. Look out for the heart-melting, very special twist at the end.

Christina Taylor, “I Don’t Look Good in Your T-Shirt Anymore”



Christina Taylor is sassy, soulful and telling it like it is: Heartbreak doesn’t look good on her anymore. When love goes right, it’s great, but when it goes wrong, you turn it into a song. The Charlotte, North Carolina, singer-songwriter teamed up with country artist Sherrié Austin and Will Rambeaux for her album That Girl, music that is real and relatable for her fans and peers. She’s well on her way, having already performed at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe and opened for Keith Urban.