Dylan Scott Scores First No. 1 Single With “My Girl”

Ah, those hazy, lazy, crazy days of summer … when absolutely nothing is stirring.

Well, it’s not quite that bleak. We do have one new album and a new song this week. Hold your applause.

But the big news is that Dylan Scott has scored his first No. 1. So sound the trumpets for that. His “My Girl” now stands on the peak of Billboard‘s country airplay chart following a teeth-clenching 46-week climb. After that long an ordeal, I guess he can call her “My Woman.



[ video unavailable on this device ]

Chris Stapleton continues to lord it over the albums chart. His From a Room: Volume 1 is at the summit again for the third week in a row, while his seemingly eternal Traveller stands comfortably at No. 2.

The only new album is Rhonda Vincent and Daryle Singletary’s American Grandstand, which noses in at No. 45.

Canaan Smith boasts the one new song. His “Like You That Way” pops in at No. 59.

However, there are six re-entering albums to acknowledge. They are Tim McGraw’s 35 Biggest Hits (No. 25), Garth Brooks’ The Ultimate Hits (No. 32) and Elvis Presley’s Elvis: 30 #1 Hits (No. 38), along with Taylor Swift’s Fearless and Speak Now (No. 43 and No. 44, respectively) and Rascal Flatts’ Greatest Hits Volume 1 (No, 48).

The No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 albums, in that order, are Luke Combs’ This One’s for You, Keith Urban’s Ripcord and Sam Hunt’s Montevallo.

Completing the Top 5 sheaf of songs are Thomas Rhett’s “Craving You,” featuring Maren Morris (last week’s No. 1), Rascal Flatts’ “Yours If You Want It,” Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road” and Blake Shelton’s “Every Time I Hear That Song.”