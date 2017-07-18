Cole Swindell on the Pressure for No. 1

Will “Flatliner” Follow the Lead of His Last Six Singles?

Since his debut song “Chillin’ It,” Cole Swindell has made it to the top of the charts with every one of his singles. All six of them have ended up in the Top 10. So will his latest single, “Flatliner,” follow their lead or break his lucky streak?

“I would think at some point that streak has to end. It’s a pressure, but it’s a good pressure,” Swindell told ABC Radio. “This song, it’s fun, and I just hope it keeps going. So let’s keep pulling for it.”

Swindell plans to do his part by getting behind the song every night on Dierks Bentley’s What the Hell Tour. Bentley sings “Flatliner” with Swindell on tour and on the record. Swindell wrote the song with Jaron Boyer and Matt Bronleewe.

[ video unavailable on this device ] Get More:

Swindell’s third studio album isn’t in the works just yet. He thinks there will be one more single off his You Should Be Here album, and then, new music is next.