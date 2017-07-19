RCA Studio B Will Celebrate 60th Anniversary With Special Events and Performances

Historic RCA Studio B in Nashville will celebrates its 60th anniversary from Aug. 17 through Oct. 29 with special surprise performances during random public tours and unique after-hours programming.

Located on Music Row, the studio was once the recording home of country and pop music legends such as Chet Atkins, Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley, Charley Pride, Eddy Arnold, Bobby Bare, Floyd Cramer, the Everly Brothers, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Roy Orbison and Jim Reeves, among others.

Studio B played a major role in establishing Nashville as an international recording center. The studio’s heyday was from 1957 to 1977, when it was operated by RCA Records. For many years, Country Music Hall of Fame member Chet Atkins managed RCA’s Nashville operation and produced hits in Studio B.

The studio closed its doors on Aug. 17, 1977, coincidentally, the day after its most famous client, Elvis Presley, passed away. Studio B is now operated by the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum as a cultural attraction for visitors and a classroom for Nashville middle and high school students.

After-hours programming will include two panel discussions.

“The King at B: Top Musicians Remember Elvis,” is set for Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. Musicians David Briggs, James Burton, Charlie McCoy and Norbert Putnam will talk about their extensive work with Presley at the historic studio.

“Hit-Makers Reflect on Historic RCA Studio B” takes place Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. with Bobby Bare, Dave Cobb, Lloyd Green and Connie Smith sharing their perspectives on working at the studio.

A studio tour will be offered 30 minutes before each program. Tickets for both programs are on sale now and can be purchased here for $25.

Surprise performances will occur during public tours during the three-month celebration. The guest performers will be contemporary artists who have been influenced by Studio B recording legends.

For more information, visit the Historic RCA Studio B website.