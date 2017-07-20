Keith Urban Crossing Fingers for Killer Duet Partner

I can always tell exactly what’s on Keith Urban’s mind by checking out his socials. He’s very transparent like that. So this week, I know that he is all about music. His … and potentially yours.

Because first he posted a photo of a sound board and offered a simple caption.

Back in studio !!!!! – KU pic.twitter.com/1oEVZZQxk8 — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) July 19, 2017

That’s huge news, because it’s been more than a year since he released Ripcord.

Then there was a post about his involvement in YouTube’s first-ever singing contest.

Submit your #BestCoverEver of “Somewhere in My Car” for the chance to perform WITH Keith! 🎤 Details: https://t.co/yvq77w20aK pic.twitter.com/eiebrT7fbV — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) July 19, 2017

Other artists involved in the contest include Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Backstreet Boys, Charlie Puth, Flo Rida, Jason Derulo and Nicky Jam.

It works like this: The winner who uploads the best song to the designated channel will get the chance to perform that song with Urban (or the other artist they choose) and that performance will premiere on YouTube.

“The Internet is the ultimate vehicle for creative discovery. It connects people, lets their talents be heard and sometimes produces stars,” Urban said about the contest.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing what happens — to hearing how people interpret my songs — and, fingers crossed, to find a killer duet partner.”

Urban is on the road playing a handful of fairs, festivals and casinos in the U.S. and Canada throughout the rest of summer and into fall.