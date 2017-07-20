RaeLynn Calls on Her Friends in “Lonely Call” Video

She Reveals the Unlikely Source of Inspiration For Her Latest Anthem of Empowerment

Listen to RaeLynn, ladies. When that ex phones you late night just because he’s lonely, let it ring. And after it goes to voicemail, immediately call your girls to come over and cheer you up.

In her stylish new video for “Lonely Call,” RaeLynn further establishes herself as a source of encouragement and empowerment. She keeps song and the video real by using her real friends, including Nashville artist Lindsay James “LJ” Hague, The Goldbergs actress and songwriter Hayley Orrantia and RaeLynn’s sister-in-law Heather Davis. And she tells a real story — her own.

It’s hard to believe that her now-husband Josh Davis inspired the lyrics to the song way back when the couple had taken a break in their relationship.

“We dates for eight months and broke up,” RaeLynn told Entertainment Tonight.

“This song is verbatim how I felt. I remember him calling me one night and … I was like, ‘I’m not your lonely call! I’m a Texas girl! Every time he hears it [now] he just laughs.”

And fortunately for the two, things worked out brilliantly. But if those lonely calls don’t turn back into real commitment for you, then we advise to just keep letting that phone ring … and ring … and ring.

On July 29, RaeLynn will be the opening act for Little Big Town as part of the group’s ongoing residency at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium

