How Jake Owen’s Daughter Describes Him

Jake Owen’s daughter Pearl is almost 5. So she’s old enough to enjoy FaceTime her dad but young enough to do it from her fort filled with glow-in-the-dark stickers.

When Owen was in Chicago for the Windy City Smokeout on Friday (July 14), he told me all about how fast Pearl is growing up, how much she’s just like him, how great of a singer she’s become and how she describes his career to her friends.

“I don’t ever want my daughter’s existence to be based on who her father is,” Owen said.

But she even at such a young age, Pearl does kind of understand what he does for a living.

“I asked her once, ‘Do your friends know what your dad does?’ And she said, ‘Yes.’ So I said, ‘Well, what do you tell them?’ She just said, ‘I tell them you sing for the people.'”

And now, when Owen thinks about Pearl’s future, he hopes to pass down the same wisdom his father taught him.

“Hopefully, the same values, morals and beliefs I learned are the ones I can instill in Pearl as much as I can. The love and life lessons she gets from me, I got those from my father, and I hope that’s what she’ll get from me,” he said.

“My hope is that she will do everything she wants to do, she’ll enjoy life, and she’ll live it with the best of intentions. And no regrets.”