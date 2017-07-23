Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Tweets You Might Have Missed

All is well in the country world, as evidenced by the fun all the stars had over the weekend and the posts they shared.

Carrie Underwood filmed her husband on the lake to the tune of Alan Jackson‘s “Chattahoochee,” Lady Antebellum made the absolute finest Sam Hunt parody video, Dierks Bentley crowd surfed, again, Thomas Rhett showed his daughter Willa the photo booth ropes, Kacey Musgraves got a little too up close and personal with a fan, Hunt got to know the golf course like the back of his hand, and Kelsea Ballerini made good on a promise to her drenched fans.

Carrie Underwood: “#LakeLife I particularly like the pigeon flap at the end…This music seemed to fit…@mfisher1212”

Lady Antebellum: “#PartyInABathrobe. Double cappuccino. I know this @Nespresso like the back of my hand.”





Dierks Bentley: “never gets old… thanks indy. first time selling that place out. me and the guys are still on such a high. tomorrow is gonna hurt but it’s worth it!”

Thomas Rhett: “Me and Willa after church this morning”

Justin Moore: “Getting a makeover from Ken…the things you do when you have daughters”

Kacey Musgraves: “Mid-Brazilian wax is not when you wanna hear that they know your music and who you are.. #gonnadienow #thankstho”

Sam Hunt: “4!!!”

Kelsea Ballerini: “To the lawn that just watched my show in the rain, like promised, I’m coming to hang.”

