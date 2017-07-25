Nashville: The Big Moments From Season 5 Episode 19

The latest episode of Nashville, titled “You Can’t Lose Me,” was quite the emotional roller coaster. At times, it was heartbreaking, and other times, vindicating.
Let’s check out the big moments:
-
Deacon teases Daphne.
-
Deacon rushing to Scarlett’s side.
-
Scarlett finds out her baby’s heart stopped beating.
-
Juliette and Maddie’s “Water Rising” duet.
-
Jessie drops off a care package for Scarlett.
-
Gunnar tracks down the assailant.
-
Maddie confronts Juliette.
-
Scarlett and Gunnar take a break.
-
Avery invites Gunnar on tour.
-
Juliette apologizes.
-
Scarlett performs “Forever.”
