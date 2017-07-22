Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan Bring the Joy

Sometimes, what goes on behind the scenes of a massive country show is almost as life-changing as the music.

For Luke Bryan fan Francis Stanaway, 88, that meant a chance to have a very touching moment with her favorite country singer. Stanaway has a terminal illness, but that didn’t stop her from going to his recent Kansas City show, meeting Bryan, and taking the opportunity to touch his famous backside. She also gave him a birthday gift of Lay’s potato chips and Topsy popcorn.

And for Garth Brooks fans Wesley and Katy Hansen, it might mean a free college education for their baby girl.

At Brooks’ recent Los Angeles show, the Hansens held up a sign that said, “Working on a full house. Boy? Girl?” He pulled the couple on stage and helped them discover that their baby due in December is a girl — a girl who will now be named Brooks. Then, with the entire crowd as their witnesses, Brooks told the couple, “If I am still alive when Brooks goes to college, we will pay for her college.”

Let’s hope Brooks Hansen doesn’t choose Harvey Mudd, where a four-year degree already costs $280,000.