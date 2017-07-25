Kelsea Ballerini Casually Drops Drop Date

Kelsea Ballerini fans woke up to some very big news on Tuesday (July 25).

Her next album has a name and a due date.

The way she announced it was super casual, just like the other social media conversations she always has with her fans and followers.

“November [3] my sophomore album ‘Unapologetically’ will be released. whoomp there it is…,” Ballerini wrote, sending out her tweet from somewhere in the Good Morning America studios, where she was hanging out to perform her latest single, “Legends.”

Ballerini’s debut album The First Time was released more than two years ago.