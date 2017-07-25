Ashley McBryde Sings of Brighter Days in Powerful New Single

Arkansas Native’s Adoptive Home Co-Stars in New Video for "A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega"

There’s a new badass in town, and her name is Ashley McBryde.

Superstars like Eric Church and Miranda Lambert can’t stop singing her praises, and one listen to her current single “A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega” will show you why.

With a true grit and raw vulnerability, McBryde’s songs cut to the bone, and tell real-life stories about real, human experiences. That’s exactly what inspired “Dahlonega.”

McBryde’s morning was off to a rough start the day she was to meet the song’s co-writers Nicolette Hayford and Jesse Rice.

“We had all had a really bad day,” McBryde revealed. “Not ‘one of the worst days of my life,’ but I had one of those days where nothing was going right. I got a crack in my windshield on my way to work, I got sick and had broken a guitar string all within an hour and a half.”

And hers wasn’t the only day that had gone south.

“On top of that my co-writer, Jesse, was late, but bless his heart, when he walked in we could tell he’d had a night that was just as rough as ours,” she added. “That’s how we got on the subject of having the worst day ever, and that’s when Jesse started talking about his car breaking down in Dahlonega, Georgia.”

Keeping with the theme of art imitating life, McBryde decided to film the video for the song right in her new home of Watertown, Tennessee, with her friends as extras.

“I am really excited and proud that we were able to film it in the Watertown/Lebanon area with real people, having a real good time.”

The ACM award-winning filmmaker Reid Long, who also directed Church’s “Mr. Misunderstood,” led the charge for McBryde’s shoot that day.

“Reid was really able to capture the energy surrounding this song, because you can’t fake something like that.”

No, you can’t. McBryde certainly doesn’t. She’s as real as it gets.



[ video unavailable on this device ]