Darius Rucker’s New Album Promises Special Guests

Fifth Country Album When Was the Last Time Arrives Oct. 20

It’s hard to remember the last time music by Darius Rucker wasn’t part of the soundtrack of American pop culture.

Including “Hold My Hand,” “Let Her Cry” and “Only Wanna Be With You,” Hootie & the Blowfish hits dominated the radio in the mid-’90s. And since the 2008 debut of Rucker’s first country album, Learn to Live, the five-time Grammy winner has amassed seven No. 1 singles on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart.

His fifth country album, When Was the Last Time, arrives Oct. 20 and features the No. 1 lead single “If I Told You” and its follow-up “For The First Time.” Rucker worked with award-winning producer Ross Copperman for the project.

“I wrote a lot of the album, but I also probably [recorded] more outside songs this time than I usually do because I’m getting such amazing stuff,” Rucker told CMT.com at his eighth annual “Darius and Friends” benefit concert in Nashville in June. “But we’re excited. We’ve got some special guests. We’ve got some really fun things on this record.”

The album release news comes on the heels of a series of CMT partnerships. His CMT Crossroads with John Mellencamp premiered in March, and he was part of the all-star CMT Crossroads: Earth, Wind & Fire concert special, which aired in June.

An avid golf fan, Rucker’s new monthly SiriusXM show, “On Par with Darius Rucker,” premieres on Wednesday (July 26) on the network’s PGA TOUR Radio at 3 p.m. ET.

CMT Hot 20 Countdown also interviewed Rucker backstage at the Faster Horses music festival in Brooklyn, Michigan over the weekend for an all-new episode airing Saturday and Sunday (July 29 and 30) at 9 a.m. ET.

David McClister