Luke Combs Makes Room for King Ranch

If you’ve heard newcomer Luke Comb‘s first two hit songs — “Hurricane” and “When It Rains It Pours” — you know he’s got a huge voice. And he has been driving that big voice around in one of the smallest cars ever made: the Dodge Neon.

In a recent radio interview, Combs said now that his career has really taken off, he was finally able to upgrade to a 2017 King Ranch F250, a truck that retails for around $60,000-$70,000. But about that Neon.

“I was driving a 2000 Dodge Neon, the same car I had since I was 16,” Combs said. “So that was my thing, I had always had that little car. Everybody told me I looked like a Donkey Kong in Mario Kart, driving the little Dodge Neon around. And it had 160,000 miles on it or something like that. It would smoke when I stopped, when it wasn’t moving.

“It was definitely an embarrassing car to be caught in, but it got me a lot of places,” he added.

Combs sold the Neon for $1,000.

When It Rains It Pours (Lyric Video) by Luke Combs on VEVO.