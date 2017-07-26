Music

Luke Combs Makes Room for King Ranch

First, the Neon Had to Go
by 8h ago

If you’ve heard newcomer Luke Comb‘s first two hit songs — “Hurricane” and “When It Rains It Pours” — you know he’s got a huge voice. And he has been driving that big voice around in one of the smallest cars ever made: the Dodge Neon.

In a recent radio interview, Combs said now that his career has really taken off, he was finally able to upgrade to a 2017 King Ranch F250, a truck that retails for around $60,000-$70,000. But about that Neon.

“I was driving a 2000 Dodge Neon, the same car I had since I was 16,” Combs said. “So that was my thing, I had always had that little car. Everybody told me I looked like a Donkey Kong in Mario Kart, driving the little Dodge Neon around. And it had 160,000 miles on it or something like that. It would smoke when I stopped, when it wasn’t moving.

“It was definitely an embarrassing car to be caught in, but it got me a lot of places,” he added.

Combs sold the Neon for $1,000.

When It Rains It Pours (Lyric Video) by Luke Combs on VEVO.

Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.