Rascal Flatts Return to No. 1 With “Yours If You Want It”

Let us now celebrate Rascal Flatts’ 14th trip to the radio summit as the trio’s “Yours If You Want It” rolls into No. 1 this week on Billboard‘s country airplay chart. It wasn’t a quick win, though. The song took 29 weeks to complete its climb.

Rascal Flatts scored its first No. 1 single in 2002 with “These Days” and last inhabited the winner’s circle in 2015 with “I Like the Sound of That.”

Chris Stapleton’s From a Room: Volume 1 continues its reign as the bestselling country album.

We are grief-stricken to report that there are no new albums among this week’s Top 50 list. But two have made comebacks — Willie Nelson’s God’s Problem Child, resurrected at No. 36, and Luke Bryan’s Tailgates & Tanlines, flashing in at No. 46.

The Zac Brown Band’s latest album, Welcome Home, rockets back into the No. 2 berth from its No. 14 niche last week, while Garth Brooks’ The Ultimate Hits jumps to No. 16 from No. 32.

There is some fresh air on the country airplay chart — four new songs, to be precise. They are Brett Young’s “Like I Loved You,” bowing at No. 48, Stapleton’s “Broken Halos” (No. 58), Dierks Bentley’s “What the Hell Did I Say” (No. 59) and Michael Ray’s “Get to You” (No. 60).

The No. 3 through No. 5 albums, in descending order, are Stapleton’s Traveller, Luke Combs’ This One’s for You and Keith Urban’s Ripcord.

Parading in directly behind “Yours If You Want It” in the Top 5 songs cluster, we see Dylan Scott’s “My Girl” (last week’s No. 1), Thomas Rhett’s “Craving You,” featuring Maren Morris, Billy Currington’s “Do I Make You Wanna” and Keith Urban’s “The Fighter,” featuring Carrie Underwood.

And so goes a slow summer.