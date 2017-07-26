Earls of Leicester, Balsam Range Top IBMA Nominations

The Earls of Leicester and Balsam Range emerged as the top nominees for the 28th annual International Bluegrass Music Awards announced Wednesday (July 26) in Nashville.

Additionally, this year’s International Bluegrass Hall of Fame inductees were revealed. Among them are Hazel Dickens and Alice Gerrard, who became key representatives for women in bluegrass music during the ’60s and ’70s. Dickens died in 2011.

The new inductees also include Bobby Hicks and Roland White, two musicians with close ties to the late Bill Monroe, who’s credited as the father of bluegrass.

A longtime member of Monroe’s Blue Grass Boys, Hicks was also a member of Ricky Skaggs’ band for more than two decades. White, who worked in Monroe’s band and with Lester Flatt & the Nashville Grass and the Nashville Bluegrass Band, gained acclaim during the ’60s with his brothers Clarence (on guitar) and Eric (on banjo and bass) in the Kentucky Colonels.

The Earls of Leicester’s eight nominations include entertainer of the year, instrumental group, song, album and instrumental recorded performance. Individual nominations went to band members Shawn Camp (male vocalist), Jerry Douglas (Dobro player) and Barry Bales (bass player).

Balsam Range also received eight nominations, including entertainer of the year, vocal group, instrumental group, song, album and gospel performance of the year. Individual nods were received by band members Buddy Melton (male vocalist) and Tim Surrett (bass player).

Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn will host the IBMA Awards show on Sept. 28 at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Here’s a list of this year’s nominees and special award recipients:

Hall of Fame inductees

Hazel Dickens and Alice Gerrard

Bobby Hicks

Roland White

Distinguished Achievement Award recipients

Norman Blake

BluegrassToday.com

Fletcher Bright

Silver Dollar City

Louisa Branscomb

Entertainer of the Year

Balsam Range

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

The Earls of Leicester

Flatt Lonesome

The Gibson Brothers

Vocal Group

Balsam Range

Blue Highway

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Flatt Lonesome

The Gibson Brothers

Instrumental Group

Balsam Range

The Earls of Leicester

Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Punch Brothers

Emerging Artist

Front Country

The Lonely Heartstring Band

Molly Tuttle

Sister Sadie

Volume Five

Song of the Year

“Blue Collar Dreams,” Balsam Range (artist), Aaron Bibelhauser (writer)

“Going Back to Bristol,” Shawn Camp (artist), Mac Wiseman, Thomm Jutz, Peter Cooper (writers)

“I Am a Drifter,” Volume Five (artist), Donna Ulisse, Marc Rossi (writers)

“Someday Soon,” Darin & Brooke Aldridge (artist), Ian Tyson (writer)

“The Train That Carried My Girl From Town,” the Earls of Leicester (artist), Frank Hutchison (writer)

Album of the Year

Fiddler’s Dream, Michael Cleveland

In the Ground, the Gibson Brothers

Mountain Voodoo, Balsam Range

Original, Bobby Osborne

Rattle & Roar, the Earls of Leicester

Gospel Recorded Performance of the Year

“Give Me Jesus,” Larry Cordle

“Hallelujah,” Blue Highway

“I Found a Church Today,” the Gibson Brothers

“Sacred Memories,” Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers with Ricky Skaggs and Sharon White Skaggs

“Wish You Were Here,” Balsam Range

Instrumental Recorded Performance

“Fiddler’s Dream,” Michael Cleveland

“Great Waterton,” Kristin Scott Benson

“Greenbrier,” Sam Bush

“Little Liza Jane,” Adam Steffey

“Flint Hill Special,” the Earls of Leicester

Recorded Event

“East Virginia Blues,” Ricky Wasson and Dan Tyminski

“Going Back to Bristol,” Shawn Camp with Mac Wiseman, Peter Cooper, Thomm Jutz

“I’ve Gotta Get a Message to You,” Bobby Osborne with Sierra Hull, Alison Brown, Rob Ickes, Stuart Duncan, Trey Hensley, Todd Phillips, Kenny Malone, Claire Lynch and Bryan McDowell

“Steamboat Whistle Blues,” Michael Cleveland featuring Sam Bush

“‘Tis Sweet to Be Remembered,” Mac Wiseman and Alison Krauss

Male Vocalist

Shawn Camp

Eric Gibson

Leigh Gibson

Buddy Melton

Russell Moore

Female Vocalist

Brooke Aldridge

Dale Ann Bradley

Sierra Hull

Amanda Smith

Molly Tuttle

Banjo Player

Ned Luberecki

Joe Mullins

Noam Pikelny

Kristin Scott Benson

Sammy Shelor

Bass Player

Barry Bales

Alan Bartram

Mike Bub

Missy Raines

Tim Surrett

Fiddle Player

Becky Buller

Jason Carter

Michael Cleveland

Stuart Duncan

Patrick McAvinue

Ron Stewart

Dobro Player

Jerry Douglas

Andy Hall

Rob Ickes

Phil Leadbetter

Josh Swift

Guitar Player

Jim Hurst

Kenny Smith

Bryan Sutton

Molly Tuttle

Josh Williams

Mandolin Player

Jesse Brock

Sam Bush

Sierra Hull

Frank Solivan

Adam Steffey