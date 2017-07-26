Earls of Leicester, Balsam Range Top IBMA Nominations

The Earls of Leicester and Balsam Range emerged as the top nominees for the 28th annual International Bluegrass Music Awards announced Wednesday (July 26) in Nashville.
Additionally, this year’s International Bluegrass Hall of Fame inductees were revealed. Among them are Hazel Dickens and Alice Gerrard, who became key representatives for women in bluegrass music during the ’60s and ’70s. Dickens died in 2011.
The new inductees also include Bobby Hicks and Roland White, two musicians with close ties to the late Bill Monroe, who’s credited as the father of bluegrass.
A longtime member of Monroe’s Blue Grass Boys, Hicks was also a member of Ricky Skaggs’ band for more than two decades. White, who worked in Monroe’s band and with Lester Flatt & the Nashville Grass and the Nashville Bluegrass Band, gained acclaim during the ’60s with his brothers Clarence (on guitar) and Eric (on banjo and bass) in the Kentucky Colonels.
The Earls of Leicester’s eight nominations include entertainer of the year, instrumental group, song, album and instrumental recorded performance. Individual nominations went to band members Shawn Camp (male vocalist), Jerry Douglas (Dobro player) and Barry Bales (bass player).
Balsam Range also received eight nominations, including entertainer of the year, vocal group, instrumental group, song, album and gospel performance of the year. Individual nods were received by band members Buddy Melton (male vocalist) and Tim Surrett (bass player).
Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn will host the IBMA Awards show on Sept. 28 at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Here’s a list of this year’s nominees and special award recipients:
Hall of Fame inductees
Hazel Dickens and Alice Gerrard
Bobby Hicks
Roland White
Distinguished Achievement Award recipients
Norman Blake
BluegrassToday.com
Fletcher Bright
Silver Dollar City
Louisa Branscomb
Entertainer of the Year
Balsam Range
Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
The Earls of Leicester
Flatt Lonesome
The Gibson Brothers
Vocal Group
Balsam Range
Blue Highway
Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Flatt Lonesome
The Gibson Brothers
Instrumental Group
Balsam Range
The Earls of Leicester
Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen
Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
Punch Brothers
Emerging Artist
Front Country
The Lonely Heartstring Band
Molly Tuttle
Sister Sadie
Volume Five
Song of the Year
“Blue Collar Dreams,” Balsam Range (artist), Aaron Bibelhauser (writer)
“Going Back to Bristol,” Shawn Camp (artist), Mac Wiseman, Thomm Jutz, Peter Cooper (writers)
“I Am a Drifter,” Volume Five (artist), Donna Ulisse, Marc Rossi (writers)
“Someday Soon,” Darin & Brooke Aldridge (artist), Ian Tyson (writer)
“The Train That Carried My Girl From Town,” the Earls of Leicester (artist), Frank Hutchison (writer)
Album of the Year
Fiddler’s Dream, Michael Cleveland
In the Ground, the Gibson Brothers
Mountain Voodoo, Balsam Range
Original, Bobby Osborne
Rattle & Roar, the Earls of Leicester
Gospel Recorded Performance of the Year
“Give Me Jesus,” Larry Cordle
“Hallelujah,” Blue Highway
“I Found a Church Today,” the Gibson Brothers
“Sacred Memories,” Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers with Ricky Skaggs and Sharon White Skaggs
“Wish You Were Here,” Balsam Range
Instrumental Recorded Performance
“Fiddler’s Dream,” Michael Cleveland
“Great Waterton,” Kristin Scott Benson
“Greenbrier,” Sam Bush
“Little Liza Jane,” Adam Steffey
“Flint Hill Special,” the Earls of Leicester
Recorded Event
“East Virginia Blues,” Ricky Wasson and Dan Tyminski
“Going Back to Bristol,” Shawn Camp with Mac Wiseman, Peter Cooper, Thomm Jutz
“I’ve Gotta Get a Message to You,” Bobby Osborne with Sierra Hull, Alison Brown, Rob Ickes, Stuart Duncan, Trey Hensley, Todd Phillips, Kenny Malone, Claire Lynch and Bryan McDowell
“Steamboat Whistle Blues,” Michael Cleveland featuring Sam Bush
“‘Tis Sweet to Be Remembered,” Mac Wiseman and Alison Krauss
Male Vocalist
Shawn Camp
Eric Gibson
Leigh Gibson
Buddy Melton
Russell Moore
Female Vocalist
Brooke Aldridge
Dale Ann Bradley
Sierra Hull
Amanda Smith
Molly Tuttle
Banjo Player
Ned Luberecki
Joe Mullins
Noam Pikelny
Kristin Scott Benson
Sammy Shelor
Bass Player
Barry Bales
Alan Bartram
Mike Bub
Missy Raines
Tim Surrett
Fiddle Player
Becky Buller
Jason Carter
Michael Cleveland
Stuart Duncan
Patrick McAvinue
Ron Stewart
Dobro Player
Jerry Douglas
Andy Hall
Rob Ickes
Phil Leadbetter
Josh Swift
Guitar Player
Jim Hurst
Kenny Smith
Bryan Sutton
Molly Tuttle
Josh Williams
Mandolin Player
Jesse Brock
Sam Bush
Sierra Hull
Frank Solivan
Adam Steffey