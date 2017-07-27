Brett Eldredge Plays True or False on Self-Titled Album

Did His Brother Really Bail Him Out of Jail?

The No. 1 thing about Brett Eldredge that will never change as his career continues to grow will be the love he has for his family and friends.

They are the ones who will always be there for him no matter what.

“My brother, my parents, all my friends and managers are all like family and that’s a special bond,” Eldredge tells CMT.com. “And it’s not something that everybody gets to have. I feel very blessed to have them and having them always keeping me in check. I think staying grounded and staying true to myself will always be part of who I am because of them.”

Eldredge sings of his appreciation for his brother, Brice, on his upcoming self-titled album. The song is titled, “Brother,” and he co-wrote it with Tom Douglas, the award-winning hit-maker behind Miranda Lambert‘s “The House That Built Me” and Eldredge’s “One Mississippi.”

While some of the lyrics are inspired by true events, that part when Eldredge sings about getting bailed out of jail is just make believe.

“My mom loves the song ‘Brother’ especially because it’s about my brother,” he said. “She had all these questions, like, ‘Did you really go to jail?’ Because there’s a line about, ‘You were my first call that night in jail, when you rushed in to pay my bail.’ And I never went to jail and he never went … We did have wild times and all that but nothing that would have me end up in jail or anything.”

Knock on wood.

“We’re just really close,” Eldredge added of his brother. “And so my mom loves that. She definitely [got teary] on that.”

Eldredge’s self-titled album, his third full-length release, arrives Aug. 4. He’s on tour through the fall, and he resumes Luke Bryan‘s Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour Aug. 8 in Gilford, New Hampshire.

In case you missed it, Eldredge also took questions from fans via a CMT Facebook Live chat this week. Enjoy the full Q&A below.