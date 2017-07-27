Kellie Pickler and Phil Vassar Announce A Christmas Tour

Merry Christmas in July from Kellie Pickler and Phil Vassar!

Their 13-city A Christmas Tour launches Nov. 24 in Wheeling, West Virginia, and they have a new holiday collaboration “The Naughty List” coming this holiday season. Vassar and Juliana Songs co-wrote the song, which was co-produced by Vassar and Dane Bryan. Tickets for A Christmas Tour go on sale Friday (July 28).

“So excited that Phil and I are hitting the road together this Christmas season,” the star of CMT’s I Love Kellie Pickler said in a release. “Being able to tour with Phil is an amazing honor. He’s an incredibly talented artist. We’re both looking forward to spreading as much cheer as we can this holiday season!”

“I absolutely love Kellie, and am so excited to go on tour with her,” Vassar said. “She is an amazingly talented lady and everyone who comes to our show this holiday season is going to be in for a fun time!”

Vassar has headlined an annual holiday tour since 2009. His first Christmas collection, Noel, arrived in 2011 and featured a mix of originals and new arrangements of several classics.

Pickler’s holiday recordings include versions of “Santa Baby,” “The Man With The Bag,” “White Christmas” and the 2015 original “My Christmas Caroline.”

The season three premiere of CMT’s I Love Kellie Pickler airs Aug. 3 at 11 p.m ET.

The hit docu-comedy series, which co-stars her husband, songwriter/producer Kyle Jacobs, debuted in November 2015, propelling the network to its highest premiere with adults since 2012 and women since 2008.