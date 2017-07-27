Shania Twain Gets Her Groove Back in “Life’s About to Get Good” Video

“Changing your life starts from within.”

That’s the underlying message in Shania Twain‘s colorful new video for “Life’s About to Get Good.”

The clip starts off with the CMT Artist of a Lifetime waking up with a broken heart and leftover pizza in bed. Then she sits down for breakfast with a vacation brochure advertising a magical island resort called “Corazón Curado,” which is Spanish for, “healed heart.”

She finds the message and then out of nowhere, the resort’s staff suddenly appear to give Twain a makeover that takes her from heartbroken in pajama pants to drop dead gorgeous in no time.

The best part is when Twain flips an old framed photograph with her ex-husband Mutt Lange upside down and his face falls out of the picture. She even gets back into her sexy costume from her iconic “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” video.

Mathew Cullen, who is behind videos for Katy Perry, Kygo, Weezer and Beck, directed the new piece. “Life’s About to Get Good” is the lead single from Twain’s Now, her first album in 15 years. Both the 16-track deluxe and the 12-song standard releases arrive on Sept. 29.

