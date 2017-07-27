Thomas Rhett’s Life Changes Arrives Sept. 8

Currently performing on his first major headlining tour, Thomas Rhett has announced that his third album, Life Changes, arrives Sept. 8.

The new music is described as Rhett’s “boldest-sounding” release to date and features a mix of country ballads, rock anthems, EDM-influenced pop songs and R&B slow jams.

Having accumulated eight No. 1s on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart, Rhett co-wrote 10 of the album’s 14 songs, and the collection kicks off with the No. 1 Maren Morris collaboration “Craving You” and his next single “Unforgettable.”

“I am and will always be a country artist,” Rhett said in a release. “It’s who I am, it’s in my blood. I will always try to push boundaries because that rebellious side has been in me since I was a kid. My voice and my journey that inspired these songs is the glue that makes this album cohesive. This is where I’m at musically and these are my stories.”

Rhett co-produced Life Changes with Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Julian Bunetta and Joe London. His tour continues Thursday (July 27) with a performance at Cheyenne Frontier Days in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Here is the full track listing and songwriter information for Life Changes:

1. “Craving You” feat. Maren Morris (Dave Barnes, Julian Bunetta)

2. “Unforgettable” (Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Shane McAnally)

3. “Sixteen” (Rhett, Sean Douglas, Joe Spargur)

4. “Drink A Little Beer” feat. Rhett Akins (Akins, Frasure, Ben Hayslip)

5. “Marry Me” (Rhett, Frasure, Ashley Gorley, McAnally)

6. “Leave Right Now” (Rhett, Bunetta, Edward Drewett, John Henry Ryan)

7. “Smooth Like The Summer” (Rhett, Frasure, McAnally, Josh Osborne)

8. “Life Changes” (Rhett, Akins, Frasure, Gorley)

9. “When You Look Like That” (Jessi Alexander, Matt Dragstrem, David Lee Murphy)

10. “Sweetheart” (Rhett, Akins, Douglas, Spargur)

11. “Kiss Me Like A Stranger” (Rhett, Barnes, Jordan Reynolds)

12. “Renegades” (Rhett, Bunetta, Ryan)

13. “Gateway Love” (Rhett, Douglas, Sam Ellis, Emily Weisband)

14. “Grave” (Chris DeStefano, Hillary Lindsey, Josh Miller)

Craving You (Official Video) by Thomas Rhett & on VEVO.