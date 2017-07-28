CMT + DoorDash = Your Thursday Night Delivered

Dinner and a Show With the Best Seats in Town

Sweltering summer nights are the perfect time to stay inside, order dinner and watch your favorite TV shows. And with new seasons of two CMT hit unscripted series returning on Aug. 3, Thursday nights are hotter than ever.

CMT and DoorDash are teaming up to give you yet another reason to stay in. Two lucky winners will receive $200 in DoorDash credits plus a CMT prize pack full of goodies.

How to Enter:

Follow @CMT and @DoorDash on Instagram, and tag a friend on the official @DoorDash sweepstakes post for a chance to win.

After you get your favorite restaurant delivered, sit back and catch a new episode of Nashville at 9/8c, followed by the season premieres of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team at 10/9c and I Love Kellie Pickler at 11/10c.

DoorDash is an on-demand app connecting you to the best local and national restaurants to have your favorite foods delivered right to your door. DoorDash currently operates in over 500 cities across the United States and Canada. They offer an incredible selection of restaurants where you can order breakfast, lunch and dinner directly to your favorite viewing location.

And that’s something to smile about.



via GIPHY

Here’s to a night of great shows and great food.



via GIPHY

No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of one (1) of the fifty (50) United States or the District of Columbia and who are at least eighteen (18) years of age or older. Sweepstakes void where prohibited. Ends: Aug. 2, 2017. See Official Rules at doordashrules.cmt.com.