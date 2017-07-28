Jon Pardi, Cole Swindell, Dan + Shay and More Share Top Festival Must-Haves

North America hosts more than 60 country music festivals throughout the year.

And their performers are schooled on what to pack for all of them with fanny packs, sunscreen, big hats and cold beer being among the essentials.

This weekend, an all-new CMT Hot 20 Countdown will air backstage interviews with Dierks Bentley, Darius Rucker, Cole Swindell, Jon Pardi, Dan + Shay and many more from the Faster Horses music festival in Brooklyn, Michigan. And CMT.com has compiled a list of country stars’ favorite festival must-haves to help prepare fans for their next festival experience.

Here’s the list:

Kelsea Ballerini: “Sunscreen, a fanny pack. … No joke, they’re back in style, I think. And a hat. Is that boring?”

Cole Swindell: “Water, fanny pack and beer.”

Luke Combs: “Beer, food and air conditioning.”

Thomas Rhett: “Well, cold beer, for sure, and then one of those koozies that hangs around your neck so you don’t have to use your hands. You just kinda walk around with it. And a nice straw hat to make sure you don’t get sunburned.”

Dan + Shay‘s Dan Smyers: “I’m still coughing, like, six months after Stagecoach, so next time we do that, I need a bandana.”

Dan + Shay‘s Shay Mooney: “I would say a lawn chair is pretty important. An efficient lawn chair is nice and also an umbrella because it’s been kind of rainy.”

Brett Young: “Whiskey, a guitar and cold water.”

Jon Pardi: “Water, Advil and deodorant.”

“Dry shampoo, lip gloss, and perfume because I get sweaty and stuff.”

Brett Eldredge: “With they crowds up to 80,000 people, I think you need whiskey because that’s just a lot of people. You need your dancing moves — whether they’re bad or good — because, I mean, I like to dance. And I’m not a great dancer as long as you just own it break out your dancing shoes. I love dancing!”

Jake Owen: “You gotta have a fanny pack, one of those squeeze air bottles or water bottle with the fan on it so you can fan yourself. And you need a Jake Owen T-shirt for sure.”

The new Hot 20 episode will also feature the world premiere of Sara Evans‘ new music video, “Marquee Sign,” and Katie Cook’s Q&A with Lauren Alaina. CMT Hot 20 Countdown airs Saturdays and Sundays at 9 a.m. ET.