Latest Edition of The Music of Nashville Arriving Aug. 10

Charles Esten’s remake of a Waylon Jennings hit is one of the 17 tracks featured on The Music of Nashville, Season 5 Volume 3 set for release on Aug. 10 by Big Machine Records.

Esten performs “Dreaming My Dreams With You,” written by Allen Reynolds, on the album that marks the first-ever third volume soundtrack in the history of Nashville.

Nashville found a new home at CMT with the fifth season premiering in January. The hit series airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Since Nashville debuted in 2012, Big Machine has released 10 soundtracks as viewers created a community around the cast’s musical journey. More than 1 million albums and 5 million single-track downloads have been sold with over 200 million streams to date.

Fans can pre-order The Music of Nashville, Season 5 Volume 3 now. Here’s a complete track listing:

1. “Good Rain or Jesus,” Charles Esten

2. “As the Crow Flies,” Clare Bowen & Sam Palladio

3. “Clockwork,” Lennon & Maisy

4. “On My Way (Choir Version),” Hayden Panettiere

5. “Going Down the Road Feeling Bad (Electric Version),” Rhiannon Giddens

6. “Rose and Thorn,” Jonathan Jackson

7. “Stand Up,” Chris Carmack

8. “Love Until It Hurts,” Lennon & Maisy

9. “Without You,” Charles Esten

10. “Water Rising,” Hayden Panettiere

11. “Beautiful Dream (Ballad Version),” Lennon Stella

12. “In the End,” Sam Palladio

13. “Little Darlin’,” Clare Bowen & Chris Carmack

14. “Count on Me,” Rhiannon Giddens

15. “No One Cares About Your Dreams,” Jonathan Jackson

16. “Forever,” Clare Bowen

17. “Dreaming My Dreams With You,” Charles Esten