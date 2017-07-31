Jon Pardi Reveals Initial CMT on Tour Dates

Get excited Pardi animals. The initial dates for the CMT on Tour Presents Jon Pardi‘s Lucky Tonight Tour with Midland and Runaway June were announced Monday (July 31).

The two-month fall run will hit a series of cities in the Southeast, Northeast and Midwest beginning Oct. 12 in Birmingham, Alabama. Shows at Billy Bob’s Texas in Ft. Worth and Chicago’s Joe’s on Weed Street are among the stops on the schedule. The Dec. 8 show in Grand Rapids, Michigan will just feature performances by Pardi and Runaway June. Tickets for the initial dates go on sale Friday (Aug. 4), and additional shows will be announced within the coming weeks.

Head Over Boots by Jon Pardi on VEVO.

This marks the third headlining tour for Pardi, who is quickly becoming a household name for music lovers with his string of hits “Head Over Boots,” “Dirt on My Boots” and his current single “Heartache on the Dance Floor” from California Sunrise, as well as “Missin’ You Crazy,” “Up All Night” and the title track from his 2014 debut, Write You a Song. Pardi is the reigning ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year, and he was nominated in the Breakthrough and the coveted Video of the Year categories at the 2017 CMT Music Awards in June.

Since its 2002 inception, the CMT on Tour has transitioned many rising artists into superstar acts. The program’s previous headliners include Brett Eldredge, Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, Trace Adkins, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts, Sugarland, Keith Urban, Jake Owen and Kip Moore.

Below is a complete list of tour dates for the 16th CMT on Tour. For more information as it becomes available, visit CMTonTour.CMT.com and follow #CMTonTour on social platforms.

Oct. 12: Birmingham, Alabama (Avondale Brewing Co.)

Oct. 13: Savannah, Georgia (Grayson Stadium)

Oct. 14: Charlotte, North Carolina (Coyote Joe’s)

Oct. 19: Houston (House of Blues)

Oct. 20: Austin, Texas (Stubb’s Outdoors)

Oct. 21: Fort Worth, Texas (Billy Bob’s Texas)

Nov. 2: Worcester, Massachusetts (The Palladium)

Nov. 3: Silver Spring, Maryland (The Fillmore Silver Spring)

Nov. 4: North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (House of Blues)

Nov. 10: St. Paul, Minnesota (Myth)

Nov. 11: Madison, Wisconsin (Orpheum Theatre)

Nov. 16: Chicago (Joe’s on Weed Street)

Nov. 17: Rosemont, Illinois (Joe’s Live)

Nov. 18: Milwaukee (The Rave)

Dec. 8: Grand Rapids, Michigan (The Intersection)