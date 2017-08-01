Nashville: The Big Moments From Season 5 Episode 20

The latest episode of Nashville, titled “Speed Trap Town,” Gunnar had a blast from the past, while the Maddie and Juliette feud continued to heat up.
Let’s check out the big moments:
-
Maddie gets nominated for an American Music Award.
-
Gunnar visits his grandma in her nursing home while he’s on the road with Avery.
-
Juliette extends an olive branch to Maddie.
-
Gunnar runs into an old high school crush.
-
Scarlett takes a self-defense class.
-
We meet young Gunnar.
-
Jessie’s ex proves he’s a piece of work.
-
Maddie claps back at Juliette.
-
Delta Rae makes an appearance.
-
Scarlett finally finds her fire.
-
Gunnar finds out his high school crush is married.
-
Gunnar performs “In The End” for his grandma.
Don’t miss new episodes of Nashville Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CMT. Get all of the latest Nashville news, videos and behind-the-scenes action on the Nashville Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram