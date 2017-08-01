TV

Nashville: The Big Moments From Season 5 Episode 20

Speed Trap Town
The latest episode of Nashville, titled “Speed Trap Town,” Gunnar had a blast from the past, while the Maddie and Juliette feud continued to heat up.

Let’s check out the big moments:

  1. Maddie gets nominated for an American Music Award.

    520 03
    Gotta love those Nashville family moments!

  2. Gunnar visits his grandma in her nursing home while he’s on the road with Avery.

    520 11
    Their relationship is a bit strained, although she raised him after his parents died.

  3. Juliette extends an olive branch to Maddie.

    i made nice on twitter
    That doesn’t sound very genuine.

  4. Gunnar runs into an old high school crush.

    520 24
    They decide to meet that evening for a little reminiscing.

  5. Scarlett takes a self-defense class.

    scarlett-punch
    And, it’s off to a rough start.

  6. We meet young Gunnar.

    520 44
    Following the deaths of his parents, Gunnar’s cranky and not-so-affectionate grandmother was granted custody.

  7. Jessie’s ex proves he’s a piece of work.

    520 58
    It seems he’s really bad at co-parenting when he doesn’t allow their son to attend a sleepover.

  8. Maddie claps back at Juliette.

    maddie_tweet
    Let the Twitter wars begin!

  9. Delta Rae makes an appearance.

    NashvilleCMT_520_D7-621.raf
    While Jessie and Deacon are chatting about recording some music, the band was in the same studio with them.

  10. Scarlett finally finds her fire.

    scarlett-fight
    Where has she been our whole lives?

  11. Gunnar finds out his high school crush is married.

    kiss-pull-away
    That would have been good for him to know before she asked him to hang.

  12. Gunnar performs “In The End” for his grandma.

    520 82

