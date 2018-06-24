Lynn Anderson Exhibit Heading to Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

The late Lynn Anderson, who helped define country music in the ’60s and ’70s, will be featured in a new exhibit opening Sept. 15 at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville.

Lynn Anderson: Keep Me in Mind will run through June 24, 2018.

Born in North Dakota and raised in northern California, Anderson started performing at age 6 and found a national audience in the late ’60s as a regular on bandleader Lawrence Welk’s TV show. Signing to Columbia Records in 1970, her commercial breakthrough came with the 1970 release of her Rose Garden album. The title track spent five weeks at No. 1 on the country chart and reached No. 3 on Billboard‘s pop chart. The album was among the first by female country singers to be certified platinum for sales of more than 1 million copies.

Her other No. 1 singles include “You’re My Man,” “How Can I Unlove You,” “Keep Me in Mind” and “What a Man My Man Is.”

Anderson was named the Country Music Association’s female vocalist of the year in 1971. In 1974, she became the first female country singer to sell out Madison Square Garden in New York City.

In the days before cable television and the Internet, her TV exposure made her a key representative of country music to mainstream America.

“Anderson’s television background and her ability to bring show-business dynamism to recordings and concert performances helped her achieve crossover success,” Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Kyle Young said in announcing the exhibit. “With talent and tenacity, the country music star brought increased visibility to the genre in the 1960s and ’70s, and we are privileged to share her story with our guests.”

She continued to perform and record until her death in 2015 at age 67.