AmericanaFest Confirms Final List of Performers

Lee Ann Womack, A.J. Croce, Robyn Hitchcock Among New Additions to List of 300 Acts

Lee Ann Womack, A.J. Croce, Robyn Hitchcock and Reckless Kelly are in the final round of artists confirmed to perform at the 18th annual AmericanaFest in Nashville.

Taking place at venues throughout the city, the concerts are part of the Americana Music Festival & Conference, which runs Sept. 12-17.

During the six-day event, some 300 acts are scheduled to appear, including 100 additions announced Tuesday (Aug. 1). Those just-announced performers include Dave Alvin, Grant-Lee Phillips, Jack Ingram, Natalie Hemby, Tony Joe White, Otis Gibbs, Jesse Dayton, Webb Wilder,Will Hoge, Will Kimbrough and Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer.

Among those previously-announced: Lori McKenna, Marc Broussard, Mark O’Connor featuring the O’Connor Band, the Mavericks, the North Mississippi Allstars, Yola Carter, Drive-By Truckers, Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, Amanda Shires, Willie Nile, Hayes Carll, Iron & Wine, Joan Osborne, John Hiatt & the Goners, Angaleena Presley, Buddy Miller, Cody Canada & the Departed, Colin Hay, Elizabeth Cook, Lukas Nelson, the Secret Sisters, Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams, the Last Bandoleros, Lee Roy Parnell, Lilly Hiatt, and many more.

For additional information, including conference registration, festival wristbands for the performances and updates on the 2017 Americana Honors & Awards ceremony, visit the official website.