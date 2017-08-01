Sam Hunt Makes Chart History With “Body Like a Back Road”

Sam Hunt has made chart history with “Body Like a Back Road” topping Billboard‘s hot country songs for 25 weeks in a row.

Written by Hunt, Zach Crowell, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, the single first topped the hot country songs chart on Feb. 25. It breaks the 24-week record Florida Georgia Line set in 2012 with “Cruise.” Prior to that, Leroy Van Dyke held the title on a 19-week run with “Walk on By” in 1961.

Billboard‘s hot country songs chart is based on a combination of radio airplay, streaming and sales data. The trade publication has multiple country charts. With the single’s presence at radio peaking in May, “Body Like a Back Road” topped the country airplay chart for three weeks in May. Billy Currington’s “Do I Make You Wanna” reached No. 1 on this week’s airplay list. Concurrently, however, Hunt’s single tops Billboard‘s country streaming songs and country digital song sales charts for a 25th week, tying “Cruise” on the sales list for the most weeks at No. 1.

“Body Like a Back Road” is expected to be included on Hunt’s next album, a follow-up to 2014’s Montevallo, which has sold 1.3 million copies in the U.S. to date.

Hunt resumes his headlining tour with Maren Morris and Chris Janson on Aug. 10 with a string of sold-out shows, including a two-night stand at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Aug. 15-16.