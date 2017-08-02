Mickey Guyton and Grant Savoy Say “I Do” in Hawaii

Best wishes to newlyweds Mickey Guyton, 34, and Grant Savoy, 33.

On Wednesday (Aug. 2), the couple revealed they tied the knot on June 26 at Hawaii’s Kauai Marriott Resort during an intimate beach ceremony in front of 23 friends and family.

The two have been together for seven years and engaged for four. And they met through Guyton’s best friend, who happens to be Savoy’s stepsister.

“Having a big wedding is really not my thing,” Guyton told People, “so when my family decided on a vacation to Kauai, I thought, ‘Why not let it be a family vacation turned wedding?'”

Guyton added that Savoy has family from the island, and so it was important to him to celebrate with a luau at the wedding reception.

“The entire day was so beautiful and intimate with lots of laughs and tears,” she added.

Guyton, a CMT Next Women of Country, released her new single “Nice Things” on Friday (July 28). She co-wrote the song with hit-makers Liz Rose and Stephanie Chapman.