Keith Urban’s “We Were Us” Comes Full Circle With Lauren Alaina

When members of the Music Row songwriting community go to work, they might write up to three songs a day.

Sometimes, they get nothing.

The day hit-makers Nicolle Galyon, Jimmy Robbins and Jon Nite got together to write “We Were Us,” they were onto something. Keith Urban recorded the song with Miranda Lambert for 2013’s Fuse. The song became Urban’s 16th No. 1, and it went on to win the ACM’s vocal event of the year and the CMA’s musical event of the year in 2014.

Before the song’s No. 1 celebration in Nashville that summer, Galyon revealed in a press conference, to Urban’s surprise, that the three songwriters wrote “We Were Us” specifically for another artist.

That artist was Lauren Alaina.

At the time, the American Idol alumna had one album out (2011’s Wildlfower) and a self-titled EP on the way.

On Monday (July 31), “We Were Us” came full circle when Urban welcomed Alaina onstage to sing the song with him live at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles.

He tweeted after the show, “I got an open mic for [you] anytime.”

Last week, Urban posted a collaborative live cover of the Georgia Satellite’s “Keep Your Hands to Yourself” with Frankie Ballard. He has also been splitting time between the road and the studio for an upcoming project. His Ripcord World Tour continues Saturday (Aug. 5) with a performance at the Big Rose Jamboree in Camrose, Alberta.

Alaina, a member of CMT Next Women of Country, opens for Darius Rucker on Wednesday at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. Her latest single, “Doin’ Fine,” follows her first No. 1 “Road Less Traveled,” which peaked on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart in April.