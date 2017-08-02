George Strait’s Pure Country Coming to Vinyl for First Time

George Strait will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Pure Country soundtrack by releasing the soundtrack album for the first time ever on vinyl. The Sept. 15 arrival of the limited-edition pressing is exactly 25 years after its original release date in 1992.

He will emphasize music from the film during his appearances at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 1-2.

In his Pure Country starring role, Strait portrayed country singer Wyatt “Dusty” Chandler. A perennially popular film among country fans, the soundtrack sold more than 6 million copies and remains Strait’s best-selling single album. (His multi-disc 50 Number Ones and Strait Out of the Box greatest hits compilations have sold 7 and 8 million copies respectively.)

Coinciding with the vinyl release and the film’s silver anniversary, the Alamo Drafthouse, an independent movie theater chain founded in Austin, Texas with 28 locations nationwide, will host special screenings of Pure Country throughout the month of August.

Strait completes his 2017 residency in Las Vegas with concerts scheduled Dec. 8-9.