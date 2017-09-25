Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs Recreate Their First Cracker Barrel Date [WATCH]

Believe it or not, Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs had their first date at one of America’s most beloved family restaurants, Cracker Barrel. Yes, these two lovebirds fell hard for each other at a Music City Cracker Barrel.

On the recent episode of I Love Kellie Pickler, Pickler and Jacobs recall how they spent their first date almost nine years ago getting lost in conversation while kicking back in two of the restaurant’s signature front porch rocking chairs.

“We sat out in the rockin’ chairs the whole time, and we didn’t even hear our name get called,” Pickler said.

Fun fact: Jacobs actually bought those exact chairs for Pickler’s birthday and carved their first date in the arm. How sweet is that?

Watch the happy couple reminisce in the clip below.

