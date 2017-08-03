Willie Nelson Is Alive and Well

The only thing Willie Nelson fell victim to this morning (Aug. 3) is another death hoax.

A social media post originating from Chicago’s WLS-AM claiming that Nelson has passed is just a rumor.

Multiple people in the Country music industry have told @JohnHowellWLS & @RamblinRay890 that Willie Nelson has passed. Still confirming atm — WLS-AM 890 (@wlsam890) August 3, 2017

His publicist confirms, “Willie is fine or as he puts it in a song, ‘I woke up still not dead again today.'”

The lyrics are from “Still Not Dead,” a song Nelson co-wrote with Buddy Cannon for his latest album God’s Problem Child, which was released in April the day before his 84th birthday. They began writing the song a couple years ago following another flurry of death rumors and hoaxes that have followed the country icon in recent years.

“[Willie] and I laugh about it,” Cannon told CMT.com in April. “What can you do? People just say stuff. Maybe somebody heard a rumor that he got sick. Everybody gets sick. Earlier this year, it was rumored that he was on the edge of death. I was talking to him the whole time and he was sick. But he just had this bronchitis.”

Thankfully Willie Nelson isn't dead, via KXAN. — WLS-AM 890 (@wlsam890) August 3, 2017

Nelson continues his 2017 summer tour on Friday (Aug. 4) with a performance at Canada’s Big Valley Jamboree in Camrose, Alberta.

His Outlaw Music Festival tour resumes Sept. 8 in Holmdel, New Jersey with Sheryl Crow, the Avett Brothers, Margo Price, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Particle Kid.

Still Not Dead by Willie Nelson on VEVO.