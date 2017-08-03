Dan Tyminski Goes Tyminski for Southern Gothic

Southern Gothic, the newest album by Dan Tyminski, arrives on Oct. 20.

The multi-Grammy winner will release the collection under his surname, Tyminski, and he describes the new music as, “holding up a mirror to society without judgment or opinions.”

What started out as writing songs for other artists resulted in Tyminski finding himself jealous to give up his originals and realizing that he had an opportunity to explore these songs within his own project.

A 25-year band member of Alison Krauss’ Union Station, Tyminski co-wrote all of the album’s 13 songs with Music Row’s top songwriters including Sarah Buxton (Keith Urban’s “Stupid Boy”), Josh Kear (Lady Antebellum’s “Need You Now”), Cary Barlowe (Lady Antebellum’s “American Honey”) and Ed Sheeran collaborator Amy Wadge to create material that blurs genre lines. Jesse Frasure produced the project.

“I feel that the light and dark in this record are truly my journey, my personal journey in life,” Tyminski explained in a release. “I think we all feel that whisper from each side of your shoulder, someone saying, ‘Yeah, do it,’ or ‘No, don’t do it.’ I have an enormous struggle with that in my life, but it’s something that I’m aware of. I try to make sure that I understand what the right voice is. I don’t make quick decisions because light and dark, in my opinion, can often look very similar.”

Tyminski sings on Avicii’s worldwide EDM hit “Hey Brother” from 2014’s True. He also sings “Man of Constant Sorrow” as George Clooney’s Ulysses Everett McGill in the the 2000 Cohen Brothers film, O Brother, Where Art Thou?