Kenny Chesney Preparing New Concert Album

Kenny Chesney’s next album is a live collection scheduled for release on Oct. 27, he announced Thursday (Aug. 3). Live in No Shoes Nation is his first concert album since 2006’s Kenny Chesney Live.

The song listing is still being compiled for the new album, but the 29 tracks will cover 10 years of stadium shows, pop-up bar gigs, amphitheaters and beach concerts.

Chesney has reviewed more than 1,000 hours of recordings, including a medley with Dave Matthews during Chesney’s 2007 tour.

“I went in to relive some of those amazing nights I’d had with everyone in No Shoes Nation, and the more I listened, the more I wanted to hear,” Chesney said. “And the more I heard, the more I knew I needed to share these moments with all the citizens of what we call No Shoes Nation so they could hear how freaking awesome they sound.”