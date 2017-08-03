Billy Currington’s “Do I Make You Wanna” Is Week’s Most-Played Country Song

That it took his “Do I Make You Wanna” 36 weeks to inch its way to the top of Billboard‘s country airplay chart makes its summit all the sweeter for Billy Currington, who, with this achievement, celebrates his 11th No. 1 single.

Do I Make You Wanna (Lyric Video) by Billy Currington on VEVO.

Currington first entered the charts in 2003 with “Walk a Little Straighter,” one of his own compositions. It peaked at No. 8, and it wasn’t until two years later that he scored his first No. 1, “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right.”

His second chart-topper, “Good Directions” in 2006, helped launch the career of fellow Georgian, Luke Bryan, who co-penned the image-rich single with Rachel Thibodeau.

As he has for eons past, Chris Stapleton dominates Billboard‘s country albums chart. His From a Room: Volume 1 and Traveller occupy the No. 1 and No. 2 niches, respectively. Traveller has been in or adjacent to the winner’s circle for the past 117 weeks.

Sara Evans’ new collection, Words, is the week’s highest debut, parting the curtain at a luminous No. 4. It’s her first album of new material since 2014.

Other albums making their first appearance are Lucas Hoge’s Dirty South (No. 12) and Parmalee’s 27861 (No. 22). That five-digit number is, of course, the zip code for the band’s hometown, Parmele, North Carolina.

Returning to the charts, we have Justin Moore’s Kinda Don’t Care (back at No. 46) and Rascal Flatts’ Greatest Hits Volume 1 (No. 47).

There are just two new songs — Thomas Rhett’s “Unforgettable” (No. 33 — and, no, it’s not a cover of the Nat King Cole classic) and Dan + Shay’s “Road Trippin'” (No. 52).

This week’s No. 3 and No. 5 albums, in that order, are Luke Combs’ This One’s for You and Keith Urban’s Ripcord.

Trailing in behind “Do I Make You Wanna” in the Top 5 procession are Urban’s “The Fighter,” featuring Carrie Underwood, Rhett’s “Craving You,” featuring Maren Morris, Cole Swindell’s “Flatliner” and Dylan Scott’s “My Girl.”

Rascal Flatts’ “Yours If You Want It,” last week’s No. 1, resides now at No. 11.