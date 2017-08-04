Ashley Monroe and Husband John Danks Are Parents

Ashley Monroe has a new love in her life, and he is her newborn son, Dalton William Danks. Baby Dalton was welcomed to the world on July 28 weighing eight pounds and measuring 20 inches long.

Dalton is the firstborn child for Monroe, 30, and her MLB-playing husband John Danks, 32. Monroe announced the birth of their son on social media Friday (Aug. 4). On Christmas Day 2016, she revealed she and Danks were going to be parents by sharing with a picture of her ultrasound on a social media.

Welcome to the world, love of my life. Dalton William Danks. pic.twitter.com/MddiMIEwWw — Ashley Monroe (@ashleymonroe) August 4, 2017

Monroe and Danks married in Oct. 2013 in Tennessee with her Pistol Annies band mate Miranda Lambert serving as Monroe’s maid of honor. Lambert’s then-husband Blake Shelton officiated the ceremony.

Monroe’s latest album The Blade was released in July 2015. She achieved her first No. 1 as a co-writer of Jason Aldean’s “The Truth” in 2010.

In a new interview with Billboard, Lambert revealed the Pistol Annies has plans to release new music in 2018.