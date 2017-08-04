Danielle Bradbery Starts New Chapter With I Don’t Believe We’ve Met

Since the release of her 2013 self-titled collection, Danielle Bradbery has been on a creative journey of self-discovery.

The music reflecting that journey will be released on her new 10-song sophomore album, I Don’t Believe We’ve Met, arriving Dec. 1.

Bradbery co-wrote seven of the album’s 10 songs including the opener and lead single, “Sway.” Other songwriters who have contributed the collection include Thomas Rhett, Jaren Johnston, Rhett Akins, Nicolle Galyon, Emily Weisband and Heather Morgan.

“I am more than ready to re-introduce myself with music that is true to my story and my sound after diving into the writing process over the past four years,” The Voice season four alumna said. “With I Don’t Believe We’ve Met, I got the opportunity to work with amazing writers and producers that brought out my unique style and allowed me to tap into so many different influences. This is the beginning of a new chapter for me, and I am so excited for everyone to hear what we’ve made.”