See Joe Nichols Tackle Sir Mix-a-Lot Hit in Hilarious Viral Video

What more can he say? Joe Nichols likes big butts, and he cannot and will not lie about it

As he told CMT.com in a recent interview, Nichols obviously plans on keeping things traditional country, but he’s also committed to keeping a sense of humor by offering a hilarious, truly spot-on cover of “Baby Got Back,” Sir Mix-a-Lot’s Grammy-winning, double-platinum certified hit from 1992.

You may be skeptical. We weren’t sure a country version of this particular song would work, either. However, there’s an old saying that if a song is good, a song is good.

One person who gave it a thumbs-up is Sir Mix-a-Lot, the master and originator of the quintessential rump-shaking smash. He even makes a cameo appearance in Nichols’ video.

It’s all in good fun, so don’t worry. His new album, Never Gets Old, features his current single “Hostage.” There’s no denying that twang.

