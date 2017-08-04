Loretta Lynn: Blue Kentucky Girl Opens Aug. 25 in Nashville

Loretta Lynn: Blue Kentucky Girl, a new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, opens Aug. 25 with numerous artifacts from the legendary singer-songwriter’s career that spans more than five decades.

Inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988, Lynn received a 2017 Grammy nomination for best country album for Full Circle.

Musical items on display include the original handwritten lyrics for her chart-topping 1970 hit, “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” a 1956 Gibson J-50 guitar given to her in 1961 by her husband Doolittle “Mooney” Lynn and the American DR-332 ribbon microphone she used at her first recording session at Western Recorders Studio in Los Angeles in 1960.

Other memorabilia will include:

The 1956 Singer sewing machine she used to make her own stage clothes early in her career.

A red-and-white polka-dot dress with sequins and silver-cord trim made by Lynn when she was 14. Sissy Spacek wore the dress when she portrayed Lynn in the film Coal Miner’s Daughter.

A green chiffon Lillie Rubin she wore at the 1972 CMA Awards, where she was named entertainer of the year.

A red dress embellished with beads and sequins featured on the cover of her 1968 album Fist City.

Presidential Medal of Freedom presented to Lynn in 2013.

The 85-year-old Lynn suffered a stroke in May and is currently focusing on her recovery.

Loretta Lynn: Blue Kentucky Girl runs through Aug. 5, 2018. It’s part of the museum’s recent exhibits showcasing artists such as Jason Aldean and Shania Twain. An exhibit on Faith Hill and Tim McGraw opens in November.